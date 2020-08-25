Neon set a theatrical release date for “Ammonite,” a romance-drama starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan. The film was written and directed by Francis Lee, and also features Gemma Jones, James McArdle, Alec Secareanu, and Fiona Shaw.

Produced by Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, and Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly, the movie is slated to hit theaters on November 13, 2020. The studio released an official trailer for the film on Tuesday morning to promote the theatrical release date, and you can watch that video below for a better look at the story.

The official synopsis reads, “In the 1840s, acclaimed self-taught palaeontologist Mary Anning works alone on the wild and brutal Southern English coastline of Lyme Regis. The days of her famed discoveries behind her, she now hunts for common fossils to sell torich tourists to support herself and her ailing widowed mother. When one such tourist, Roderick Murchison, arrives in Lyme on the first leg of a European tour, he entrusts Mary with the care of his young wife Charlotte, who is recuperating from a personal tragedy. Mary, whose life is a daily struggle on the poverty line, cannot afford to turn him down but, proud and relentlessly passionate about her work, she clashes with her unwanted guest. They are two women from utterly different worlds. Yet despite the chasm between their social spheres nd personalities, Mary and Charlotte discover they can each offer what the other has been searching for: the realization that they are not alone. It is the beginning of a passionate and all-consuming love affair that will defy all social bounds and alter the course of both lives irrevocably.”

The movie was an official selection of the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, as well as the Telluride Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival.

