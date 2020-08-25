Follow the clues to Netflix’s first official trailer for “Enola Holmes,” starring Millie Bobby Brown, Helena Bonham Carter, Henry Cavill, and Sam Claflin. The movie is an adaptation of Nancy Springer’s popular YA mystery series and was directed by Harry Bradbeer.

Netflix’s description reads, “England, 1884 – a world on the brink of change. On the morning of her 16th birthday, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) wakes to find that her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) has disappeared, leaving behind an odd assortment of gifts but no apparent clue as to where she’s gone or why. After a free-spirited childhood, Enola suddenly finds herself under the care of her brothers Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), both set on sending her away to a finishing school for “proper” young ladies. Refusing to follow their wishes, Enola escapes to search for her mother in London. But when her journey finds her entangled in a mystery surrounding a young runaway Lord (Louis Partridge), Enola becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brother as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history.”

If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find the collection of Enola Holmes stories right here on Amazon.

Fans of the genre can watch the official trailer below for a better look at the cast and characters. This marks the first official trailer for the series, which is only a few weeks away at this point, following a few teasers and first look photos.

If you like to set reminders, “Enola Holmes” is slated to release on Netflix on September 23rd.

The movie can supply your Henry Cavill fix while you wait for “The Witcher: Season 2,” or hold Millie Bobby Brown fans over while they wait for “Stranger Things: Season 5.”

