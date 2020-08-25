The South Korean thriller “#Alive” will premiere on Netflix internationally on September 8, 2020. Netflix will screen the movie following its theatrical run in Korea, and the movie stars Yoo Ah-in and Park Shin-hye. The film opened in Korean theaters back in June, and has already grossed over $13.4M.

The film is based on an original script by Matt Naylor, and is directed by IL CHO and produced by Zip Cinema and Perspective Pictures.

The description reads, “#Alive tells the story of a mysterious virus outbreak that suddenly spreads throughout modern day Seoul and rapidly grows out of control. People struggle to stay alive when the unknown infection causes victims to eat each other, turning them into zombies.”

The synopsis adds, “Oh Jun-u, played by Yoo Ah-in, and Kim Yu-bin, played by Park Shin-hye, struggle to survive in an apartment complex from those infected with the virus. They are trapped alone inside their apartments without access to cellular data, Wi-Fi, text, or phone calls. Their only source of information about the outside world is the news on TV and what they can see from outside their apartment windows. While they are neighbors, Jun-u and Yu-bin have opposite personalities. Jun-u is a typical middle-class boy who enjoys computer games and social networking. He utilizes technology to survive. Meanwhile, Yu-bin incorporates more traditional items like camping tools and telescopes to survive. With their different specialities, the pair work together to stay alive.”

Yoo Ah-in is known for “Veteran,” “Chicago Typewriter,” “Six Flying Dragons,” and other projects, while Park Shin-hye is known for her roles in “You Are Beautiful,” “Pinocchio,” and “Memories of the Alhambra.”

If you’re a fan of the genre, you should add “#Alive” to your watchlist for some pre-Halloween thrills. You can watch a trailer for the movie from Netflix Asia, which offered an official trailer.

