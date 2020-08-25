The mighty Powerpuff Girls could be destined for The CW network. Multiple outlets have now reported that a live-action version of the popular Cartoon Network series is in development at The CW, and it has big names attached.

According to the reports, the new live-action series will focus on the trio in their twenties, questioning their decision to fight crime throughout their childhoods and missing out on so many experiences. The three girls reunite to take on new worldly troubles and team-up once again to create a new version of “The Powerpuff Girls.”

Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody are behind the project, with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden serving as executive producers. Warner Bros. Television will produce the show, which hasn’t been officially announced at this time.

If you need a refresher, “The Powerpuff Girls” were created in the show by Professor Utonium. The young girls were transformed into Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup through a combination of sugar, spice, and everything nice, plus an accidental dose of Chemical X. You can relive the magic in the animated show’s opening scene below.

“The Powerpuff Girls” were an instant hit, and the show ran for six seasons between 1998 and 2005. The popularity of the series even produced a movie, simply called “The Powerpuff Girls Movie,” and Cartoon Network starting running a reboot in 2016.

Fans of the show on social media seem ecstatic that Diablo Cody is part of the project. Cody wrote “Juno” in 2008 and won the Academy Award for best original screenplay. The writer went on to work on “United States of Tara,” the cult-hit “Jennifer’s Body” with Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried, and wrote the comedy-drama “Young Adult” starring Charlize Theron.

If you were a fan of the original animated-comedy, keep this project on your radar over the next few months.

