Netflix shared an official trailer for “Dragon’s Dogma,” a new anime series based on the popular Capcom video game. The publisher developed the series for Netflix, and Shinya Sugai directs from a script by Kurasumi Suyama. Taiki Sakurai serves as executive producer on the series.

The description reads, “After losing his home to a dragon, Ethan sets out to hunt it down once and for all. A pawn appears by his side and serves to protect his life. But the dangers that lie in wait for Ethan are beyond their imaginations, for when you fight a monster… you just may become one too.”

The series is currently slated to premiere on Netflix on September 17th. Hiroyuki Kobayashi and Takashi Kitahara of Capcom serve as co-producers on the project, with Kaoru Nishimura’s character design, and Sublimation working on the animation.

The game’s story was set in the land of Gransys. “Dragon’s Dogma” is an open-world action game in which the protagonist, after having his heart stolen by a Dragon and becoming the “Arisen,” sets off on an epic adventure to defeat the Dragon and take back his heart.

The original “Dragon’s Dogma” was released on May 24, 2012 for the PS3 and the Xbox 360. The following year, Capcom released “Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen,” while including the large-scale additional content “Bitterblack Isle.” The game has now been released on various consoles, including PS4, Xbox One, PC, and the Nintendo Switch. the series has sold 5M copies as of March 31, 2020 according to the publisher.

Netflix’s description adds, “After more than 100 years, the dragon suddenly appeared and consumed the village. Ethan confronts the dragon to protect his beloved family, but his heart was taken by the dragon. Ethan, who seemed to have died, revives as the “Arisen” and embarks on a journey to regain his heart with Hannah, the Pawn who suddenly appeared in front of Ethan. While continuing the journey, Ethan will battle with monsters that embody the seven deadly sins, but each time he defeats the monster, he himself will also gradually lose his humanity…”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.