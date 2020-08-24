NBCUniversal’s Peacock platform added another original series to its schedule this week. The YA drama series “Noughts + Crosses” is now slated to premiere on September 4th, and features Jack Rowan, Masali Baduza, Jonathan Ajayi, Helen Baxendale, Paterson Joseph, Josh Dylan, Shaun Dingwall, Jonathan Ajayi, Kike Brimah, Rakie Ayola, Bonnie Mbuli, and Ian Hart.

The series is an adaptation of the first book in Malorie Blackman’s award-winning YA series. The six-episodes showcase an alternate history as the backdrop of two star-crossed young adults.

If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find Blackman’s novel right here on Amazon.

The description reads, “Noughts + Crosses imagines an alternate universe in which history happened in racial reverse. In this world, Africa – or “Aprica” – invaded Europe centuries ago, enslaving its people. In present-day London, “Albion,” slavery is an institution of the past, but Jim Crow-esque segregation laws maintain the power dynamic: a ruling class of Black “Crosses” control the country’s politics, wealth and culture over an oppressed, impoverished underclass of white “Noughts” who are at the brink of revolt. Against this backdrop, a forbidden love story unfolds.”

Peacock added, “In Noughts + Crosses, Callum McGregor (Jack Rowan) is a Nought, and Sephy Hadley (Masali Baduza) is a Cross and the daughter of a prominent politician. Destiny crosses their divergent paths, and they’re swept away in a romance that seems doomed from the start.”

The show is produced by Mammoth Screen, Participant and Roc Nation and is distributed internationally by ITV Studios. Lydia Adetunji writes alongside Nathaniel Price and Rachel Le-Lahay. The series is directed by Julian Holmes and Koby Adom and produced by Johann Knobel. Jeff Skoll and Miura Kite executive produce for Participant; Kibwe Tavares, Preethi Mavahalli and Damien Timmer executive produce for Mammoth Screen.

