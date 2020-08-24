iHeartMedia will announce the winners of the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards on-air throughout Labor Day weekend on iHeartRadio stations nationwide, and the iHeartRadio App. From September 4th through September 7th, iHeartMedia will unveil the winners in each category and feature acceptance speeches from this year’s winners, and you’ll also be able to catch them on iHeartMedia’s social platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat.

The company is also promoting “Why I’m Voting,” a non-partisan campaign asking musicians, cultural influencers, athletes, and listeners to share what matters to them most in ahead of the general election.

The annual iHeartRadio Music Awards celebrates the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2019. Given the new limitations on events during the pandemic, this year’s live event of the iHeartRadio Music Awards, originally scheduled to air from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, March 29th on FOX, was cancelled. The show is set to return to FOX in 2021.

Nominees for the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards, were announced on January 8th. Artists receiving multiple nominations include Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Daddy Yankee, Dan + Shay, Drake, Ed Sheeran, El Fantasma, Halsey, J Balvin, Jonas Brothers, Justin Bieber, Khalid, Kygo, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Selena Gomez, SHAED, Shawn Mendes, Snow, Summer Walker, and Taylor Swift.

You can find a full list of nominees and categories, please visit iHeartRadio.com/awards.

This year’s awards featured a broad array of categories, including Female Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Best Duo/Group of the Year and individual winners for Album of the Year in music’s biggest genres including Pop, Country, Alternative Rock, Rock, Dance, Hip-Hop, R&B and Latin.

iHeartRadio listeners had the opportunity to decide winners in several new and established categories. Fan voting will determine this year’s Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, Best Remix, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer and the first-ever Favorite Music Video Choreography Award.

