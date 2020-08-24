HBO Max released another look at Ridley Scott’s “Raised by Wolves,” a sci-fi series that centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. The show is slated to debut on September 3rd on HBO Max and fans of the genre can get another look at the series ahead of its network premiere. Scott directed the first two episodes of the 10-episode series, marking his television series directorial debut for American audiences.

The description reads, “As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.”

The cast includes Amanda Collin, Abubakar Salim, Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Jordan Loughran, Matias Varela, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Aasiya Shah, Ivy Wong, and Travis Fimmel.

The series is produced by Scott’s Scott Free Productions, with Scott, writer and creator Aaron Guzikowski, David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan, Adam Kolbrenner, and Mark Huffam serving as executive producers.

HBO Max released the new trailer for the series on social media on Monday morning. This marks the second promotional video that the network released for the film, with the first video having been teased in early August.

Over the weekend, HBO Max teased the upcoming “Justice League: The Snyder Cut.” A promotional teaser for the movie was screened during the DCFandome event.

“The Justice League” screenplay is by Chris Terrio, story by Chris Terrio & Zack Snyder, based on characters from DC, Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film’s producers are Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, with executive producers Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Jim Rowe, Ben Affleck, Wesley Coller, Curtis Kanemoto, and Chris Terrio.

You can watch the new trailer for “Raised by Wolves” below, and set a reminder to catch the premiere on September 3, 2020.

