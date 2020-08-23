Netflix closed the door on “The Society” and “I Am Not Okay With This,” two freshman series that won’t be returning for second seasons. The shows were scheduled to return, with “I Am Not Okay With This” having been renewed shortly after February, and “The Society” getting a Season 2 order back in July.

Unfortunately, both shows were hit hard by the ongoing health crisis, and production was halted at Netflix across the board. With the cost of production skyrocketing and possible future scheduling conflicts, the streaming service decided to end both shows.

“We’ve made the difficult decision not to move forward with second seasons of The Society and I Am Not Okay With This,” Netflix said in a statement to Deadline this week. “We’re disappointed to have to make these decisions due to circumstances created by COVID, and we are grateful to these creators, including: Jonathan Entwistle, Christy Hall, Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry at 21 Laps Entertainment for I Am Not Okay With This; Chris Keyser, Marc Webb and Pavlina Hatoupis for The Society; and all the writers, casts and crews who worked tirelessly to make these shows for our members around the world.”

“The Society” followed a group of teenagers who are mysteriously transported to a facsimile of their wealthy New England town, left without any trace of their parents. As they struggle to figure out what has happened to them and how to get home, they must establish order and form alliances if they want to survive. The series is a modern take on Lord of the Flies.

“I Am Not Okay With This” is an origin story that follows a teenage girl who’s navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, all while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her. The series was based on the Charles Forsman graphic novel.

