Solstice Studios hoped to lure moviegoers back to the theaters with Russell Crowe’s latest thriller “Unhinged.” The film is the largest wide-release since the lockdowns began, and the movie released in an estimated 1,823 locations. That number is expected to jump to over 2,300 locations next weekend, as new films start to fill the schedule.

“Unhinged” top the domestic box office chart with an estimated $4M debut. While that would be small sum for a $30M project, it’s a promising start for a movie that took a chance on an early weekend. Derrick Borte directed “Unhinged,” which stars Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson, and Austin P. McKenzie.

Paramount Pictures’ “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run” dropped to second-place overall with a $550K weekend. Tim Hill directed the animated movie, which features the voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Rodger Bumpass, Matt Berry, Awkwafina, Tiffany Haddish, and Lori Alan.

“Words on Bathroom Walls,” from Roadside Attractions, debuted in third-place with a $462K weekend, but shows a lot of potential. The YA drama has a 90% score with audiences on RottenTomatoes, and an official score of 82% on the site. The film also landed an A-rating on CinemaScore, so keep it on your radar if you’re a fan of the genre. Thor Freudenthal directed “Words on Bathroom Walls,” which stars Charlie Plummer, Andy Garcia, Taylor Russell, AnnaSophia Robb, Beth Grant, Devon Bostick, Lobo Sebastian, Molly Parker, and Walton Goggins.

The 2020 re-release of “The Goonies” landed in fourth-place on the domestic chart with a $260K weekend, followed by “Cut Throat City” which had a $240K debut.

Next weekend, moviegoers can look for “The New Mutants,” “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” “Fatima,” and “The Eight Hundred.” The big release is “The New Mutants,” which stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga. Armando Iannucci directed “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” which is a comedy-drama and modern take on Charles Dickens’ classic story. That movie stars Dev Patel, Hugh Laurie, and Tilda Swinton.

The following weekend, on September 3rd, is the scheduled release of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet.”

