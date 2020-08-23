One of the biggest events during the DCFandome was the “The Batman” panel, which is one of the first movies on DC’s schedule to hit theaters. The film is slated for October 2021, and stars Robert Pattinson as Batman and billionaire Bruce Wayne, along with Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle and Catwoman.

“The Batman” cast also includes Paul Dano as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon; John Turturro as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; and Andy Serkis as Alfred. Colin Farrell will also appear in the film as Oswald Cobblepot.

Principal photography on the film started back in January 2020, but was put on hold because of the ongoing health crisis. Matt Reeves is directing the film, and Reeves is producing with Dylan Clark.

Simon Emanuel, Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada, and Chantal Nong Vo are serving as executive producers on the project, which was originally slated to release in June 2021 but was pushed to October following the production delays.

The behind-the-scenes team includes Oscar-nominated director of photography Greig Fraser, production designer James Chinlund; editors William Hoy and Tyler Nelson; Oscar-winning VFX supervisor Dan Lemmon; Oscar-nominated SFX supervisor Dominic Tuohy; Oscar-nominated sound mixer Stuart Wilson; Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran and costume designers Glyn Dillon and David Crossman. Other members of the team include hair designer Zoe Tahir, and Oscar-nominated makeup designer Naomi Donne.

The story is based on characters from DC, and Batman was created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. If you want to set a reminder, “The Batman” is set to open in theaters October 1, 2021 in select 3D and 2D and IMAX theaters and will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. You can watch the DC Fandome teaser trailer below for a quick preview of the movie.

