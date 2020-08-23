Warner Bros. Pictures detailed the “Shazam” sequel and “Black Adam” during the company’s DC Fandome event on Saturday. The Shazam follow-up is now going by the name “Shazam: Fury of the Gods,” and both movies added new names or characters to their cast list.

Sinbad is the first actor added to “Shazam 2.” Zachary Levi introduced co-stars Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Faithe Herman, Meagan Good, and Adam Brody, and director David F. Sandberg joined in on the conversation as well. Sinbad joined the virtual event, who joked about his surprise visit.

When Sinbad suddenly appeared, Levi aked, “Sinbad, are you in ‘Shazam 2?’”

“You tell me, John Krazinski, am I? Because everybody thought I was in ‘Shazam 1’ before it even existed…Google it,” said Sinbad joked, referring to the ongoing internet false-memory of Sinbad starring in a movie called “Shazam” in the 1990s.

“People think I was in that one too, ‘Shazam,’ ‘Kazaam,’ all the Kazaams, I’m relegated to the false memories of the Tide generation man,” Sinbad added. “I’m going to work right now to rectify the situation once and for all with a big, prominent role in ‘Shazam 2,’ thank you very much.”

The studio didn’t say who Sinbad will be playing in the movie. The film is a follow-up to the 2019 hit “Shazam!,” which brought in over $354M worldwide.

During the “Black Adam” event, fans on social media seemed very pleased to learn that the Justice Society of America will be introduced in the movie. Dwayne Johnson is playing the role of Black Adam in the project, and will battle Noah Centineo in the role of Atom Smasher.

“I have a knack for destroying bullies, but there are some who think I need help,” Johnson said in the segment. “Hawkman, Doctor Fate, and their new recruits: Cyclone and Atom Smasher. They call themselves the Justice Society, an organization that believes in fighting for truth and justice. Well, I’m going to teach them that the only beliefs I fight for are mine. Welcome to truth, justice and the Black Adam way.”

If you need a little backstory, The Justice Society of America started to fight for the side of good and honest back in 1940. The original crew included Doctor Fate, Green Lantern, Atom, Flash, Hawkman, Hour-Man, Spectre, and Sandman.

The “Black Adam” movie is scheduled to hit theaters on December 22, 2021.

