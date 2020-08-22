The upcoming “The Flash” movie will include a new suit for the super-fast hero. DC and Warner Bros. Pictures teased the new costume during Saturday’s DC FanDome event, even including Ezra Miller in the presentation.

Miller showcased new concept art for his character, which hints at the new suit that the Flash will be wearing at some point in the movie. According to the story, Bruce Wayne outfits Flash with the stylish red threads. It’s certainly a callback to the more traditional and iconic imagery from Flash’s history.

“It’s more organic, you can see light embedded in it,” said director Andy Muschietti when talking about the suit.

As it was reported earlier, the new Flash movie will include a multiverse. In “The Flash,” fans can expect scenes with Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as Batman or Bruce Wayne. Exact details on the timelines and multiverse are a closely guarded secret at the moment, so fans will just have to wait and see what happens.

We probably won’t see a trailer for “The Flash” anytime soon, and that’s because the studio hasn’t started production on the project. When filming starts on “The Flash,” Warner Bros. Pictures will start to tease the story, and confirm the supporting cast. The movie is expected to begin shooting early in 2021, and we should start seeing teasers shortly after that.

DCEU fans have other videos to watch while they wait for more Barry Allen action. Warner Bros. Pictures released a new trailer for “Wonder Woman 1984” today, and teased the upcoming open-world RPG “Gotham Knights.” Jason Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” shared two promotional videos, neither of them official trailers, which highlighted the impressive cast that joined the film.

The DCFandome event is a 24hr stream of all things DC, and is available to stream online. You can check out the official schedule on the DCFandome website.

