DC fans got their first preview of “The Suicide Squad” movie at DCFandome. The videos offers a sneak peak at the upcoming film, and a look at the main cast. James Gunn directed the new movie, which stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman, John Cena, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Michael Rooker, Flula Borg, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Steve Agee, Mayling Ng, Peter Capaldi, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Joaquín Cosío, and Juan Diego Botto.

Warner Bros. Pictures currently has the film slated to hit theaters on August 6th, 2021, but that could change depending on the current health crisis. Fans will want to keep the release date on their radar going into the new year.

James Gunn wrote and directed Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise, but was fired from “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” for old Tweets that resurfaced. The director and writer was eventually rehired by Marvel Studios.

The first “Suicide Squad” movie was released in 2016. The film was a massive success for the studio but got mixed reviews from both fans and critics. The DC installment went on to make over $768M worldwide.

Gunn first teased the impressive cast list for “The Suicide Squad” back in September 2019, and we haven’t heard too much about the film until today, during the DCFandome event.

“Wonder Woman 1984,” “The Suicide Squad,” “Black Adam,” “The Batman,” and “The Flash” are all part of today’s schedule, and Warner Bros. Games also introduced the new “Gotham Knights” open-world RPG. Aisha Tyler is hosting the event, which is a 24hr celebration of all things DC.

The following promotional videos aren’t official trailers, fans will have to wait a little longer to see one of those, but does offer an inside look at the making of the film. You can get a quik preview of the squad in the video below, along with the “Roll Call” video that was also screened at the event.

