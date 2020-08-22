The long-awaited Snyder Cut of “Justice League” made an appearance during the DCFandome on Saturday afternoon. Warner Bros. Pictures released an official trailer for the movie for fans, and the new cut is scheduled to premiere on HBO Max in 2021.

The Snyder Cut is just one of the main attractions showcased during the virtual event, which has already released trailers for “Wonder Woman 1984” and the upcoming open-world RPG “Gotham Knights.” The other projects on the schedule at the DCFandome include “The Suicide Squad,” “Black Adam,” and “The Batman.” Aisha Tyler is hosting the DC event, which will cover all-things DC and DCEU.

If you missed the original version of “Justice League,” the description reads, “In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions. “”

The “Justice League” screenplay is by Chris Terrio, story by Chris Terrio & Zack Snyder, based on characters from DC, and Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

The film’s producers are Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, with executive producers Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Jim Rowe, Ben Affleck, Wesley Coller, Curtis Kanemoto, and Chris Terrio.

The DCFandome schedule includes: (as detailed by the studio)

DC WatchVerse: Here’s where you grab a seat, sit back and join our virtual audience and become completely engrossed in hours of must-see content from around the world. Everything from panels and exclusive screenings to never-before-seen footage, featuring cast, creators and behind-the-scenes crew from across DC Films, TV, Home Entertainment and Games.

DC YouVerse: Venture into this world where the FANS are the stars to see the most amazing user-generated content, cosplay and fan art from around the world, including, perhaps, your own.

DC KidsVerse: Need a way to entertain your kids for hours on end? We’ve got you covered inside a special world, which can be accessed directly at DCKidsFanDome.com. This area features a broad range of family-friendly activations for our younger fans.

DC InsiderVerse: This creativity-based world contains a centerpiece video featuring legendary artist and DC CCO/Publisher Jim Lee, President of DC-Based Film Production Walter Hamada, and creator of the DC TV Arrowverse, Executive Producer Greg Berlanti, welcoming fans with a 101-style introduction to the DC Multiverse. From there, go behind the scenes with the master artisans who bring DC to life in all its forms, from comic books to games, TV, movies, theme parks, consumer products and more.

DC FunVerse: Take your DC FanDome experience and gather cool shareables; check out our comic book reader; DIY cool WW84 Golden Armor and Batmobile kits; plus digital giveaways and a store filled with merchandise, including some limited-edition exclusives.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.