Warner Bros. Pictures released a new trailer for “Wonder Woman 1984,” this time with a better look at Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah. The movie features Wonder Woman taking on Max Lord and The Cheetah, and features Gal Gadot in the title role once again, along with Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

Patty Jenkins returned to the franchise to direct the sequel, which is a follow-up to the 2017 record-breaking hit “Wonder Woman,” which grossed over $822M worldwide.

Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot, and Stephen Jones produced the movie, with Rebecca Steel Roven Oakley, Richard Suckle, Marianne Jenkins, Geoff Johns, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo, and Wesley Coller serving as executive producers.

Patty Jenkins worked from a screenplay she wrote with Geoff Johns & David Callaham, and a story by Jenkins & Johns. The movie is based on characters from DC.

Jenkins’ behind-the-scenes team includes director of photography Matthew Jensen, Oscar-nominated production designer Aline Bonetto, and Oscar-winning costume designer Lindy Hemming. Oscar-nominated editor Richard Pearson edited the film, which features music by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer.

Warner Bros. Pictures released the film as part of the ongoing DCFandome event, which will highlight all-things DC and DCEU over the next 24hrs.

“Wonder Woman” was initially scheduled to hit theaters on June 5th but the release was delayed because of the ongoing health crisis. The movie’s new release date is October 2nd, though that could change over the next few weeks, depending on the state of COVID-19 infections across the country. Fans will want to keep the film on their radar and check local listings leading up to the release.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.