The “Tenet” early access screenings are just a week away, and Warner Bros. Pictures released the final trailer for the espionage thriller to get fans excited for the big premiere. Christopher Nolan’s spy thriller will open in domestic theaters wherever it can on August 31st, three days ahead of its official September 3rd domestic release date.

The movie stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, with Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. Nolan wrote and directed the film, which he produced with Emma Thomas. Thomas Hayslip served as executive producer.

Moviegoers can head to tenetfilm.com for available cities and showtimes if they want to risk a trip to the theaters. “Tenet,” which Nolan filmed using a mixture of IMAX and 70mm film, will be made available in large-format and premium theaters where that is possible.

The movie’s official description reads, “John David Washington is the new Protagonist in Christopher Nolan’s original sci-fi action spectacle “Tenet.” Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Not time travel. Inversion.”

Nolan’s behind-the-scenes creative team included director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema, production designer Nathan Crowley, editor Jennifer Lame, costume designer Jeffrey Kurland, visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson, and special effects supervisor Scott Fisher. The score was composed by Ludwig Göransson.

There are other movie releases on the horizon, but you should check with local listings to learn what health precautions your theater is taking to ensure your safety. On August 28th, moviegoers can see “The New Mutants” and “The Personal History of David Copperfield.”

Warner Bros. Pictures released the final “Tenet” trailer on social media late Friday night, and fans of the director can watch the promotional trailer below for another look at the film.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

