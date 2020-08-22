MTV announced today that The CW Network will offer a simulcast of the 2020 “VMAs” on August 30th. The event goes live at 8pm ET, and the award show will pay homage to New York City and its resilience during the health crisis. The VMAs will air across 11 ViacomCBS brands, in addition to The CW. The VMAs will go live on the expanded broadcasts immediately following the 90-minute preshow, which air exclusively on MTV.

Hosted by Keke Palmer, this year’s VMAs will feature performances by Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, BTS, Black Eyed Peas, Doja Cat, DaBaby, Maluma, CNCO, among others. Additional performers will be announced at a later date, so keep an eye on social media if you’re favorite performer isn’t listed.

MTV already confirmed that Ariana Grande will join Lady Gaga on stage for a performance of their hit “Rain on Me.” Lady Gaga will be showcasing her Chromatica album this year, returning to the VMA stage for the first time since 2013.

Gaga also leads this year’s VMA nominations with nine nods. Her list of nominations include with Video of the Year: “Rain On Me,” Artist of the Year, Song of the Year: “Rain On Me,” Best Collaboration: “Rain On Me,” Best Pop: “Rain On Me,” and Best Quarantine Performance: “Smile” from One World: Together At Home. She is also up for Best Cinematography: “Rain On Me,” Best Visual Effects: “Rain On Me,” and Best Choreography: “Rain On Me.”

Miley Cyrus will perform her new single, “Midnight Sky” at the event, which she released early this month. Miley served as “VMAs” host in 2015, and last appeared in 2019 for her debut performance of “Slide Away.” Miley has had a total of 14 “VMAs” nominations, one win for “Wrecking Ball,” and she has performed four times at the event.

