The next installment to the ever-growing “Spirit” franchise launches on Netflix in September. “Spirit Riding Free​: Riding Academy Part 2,” which is inspired by the 2002 Oscar-nominated film “​Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron,” takes place during their final term as Foals, Lucky, Pru & Abigail have finally adjusted to life at Palomino Bluffs Riding Academy when Mariciela announces that she and Mystery will be joining them. The new series will be ready to stream on September 4th.

The description adds, “As the PALs become the PALMs the girls must learn to navigate friendships both old and new, especially when Eleanor, a new student, and potentially a faster racer than Lucky and Spirit, arrives on the racetrack. Together they will face their biggest challenges yet as the girls bravely encounter new adventures, experience new emotions, and discover that friendship is what ultimately matters most.”

“DreamWorks Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy Part 2” will have 9 new episodes to watch on September 4th on Netflix, and Jane Lynch joins the cast this season as “Coach Bradley.”

Executive produced by Jim Schumann and Co-Executive produced by May Chan, “DreamWorks Spirit Riding Free Riding Academy Part 2″​ features the voices of Amber Frank as “Lucky,” Sydney Park as “Pru,” Bailey Gambertoglio as “Abigail,” Darcy Rose Byrnes as “Maricela,” Cassidy Huff as “Eleanor,” Karan Brar as “Sahir,” Roshni Edwards as “Priya,” Nolan North as “Jim Prescott,” Kari Wahlgren as “Aunt Cora,” Rhys Darby as “Headmaster Perkins,” Rob Riggle as “Sergeant Major Schumann,” and featuring Jane Lynch as “Coach Bradley.”

