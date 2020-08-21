Starz is starting production on the third season of Academy Award-winner Steven Soderbergh’s anthology series “The Girlfriend Experience.” According to the network, production began in London, and the new season was written and directed by Anja Marquardt, with Philip Fleishman serving an executive producer.

The third season takes viewers into the new “Girlfriend Experience” realm of artificial intelligence for 10 episodes. It will be available on STARZ in the U.S. and Canada, also airing day and date on the Starzplay International streaming service across Europe, Latin America, and Japan.

Julia Goldani Telles stars this season as Iris, a neuroscience major, and novice girlfriend. Joining Telles are guest stars Oliver Masucci as Georges Verhoeven, Frank Dillane as Christophe, Daniel Betts as Rupert, Armin Karima as Hiram, Tobi Bamtefa as Brett, and Jemima Rooper as Leanne.

“First off, as a participant in the creation of The Safe Way Forward document, I’m happy and relieved we’ve been able to go back to work safely and thrilled to be partnering with STARZ for the third installment of the series,” said Soderbergh. “Second, our approach to this series has always been to empower independent filmmakers, and what Anja has achieved in blending cutting-edge technology with ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ world is super exciting and very provocative. She also found the perfect lead in Julia, and she’s surrounded her with deeply talented people in front of and behind the camera. We really have everything we need to make a great show — I just wish I could see it all right now!”

“Each installment of ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ has powerfully employed the female gaze in capturing the women at the center of the story, a core tenet of the STARZ programming strategy,” said Christina Davis, President, Programming at Starz. “We are excited to have this new season underway under Anja’s leadership – another exciting new voice and incredibly talented creator – and look forward to bringing her vision to our global audience.”

The season description reads, “The third installment of Steven Soderbergh’s critically lauded anthology series is set amidst the London tech scene where Iris (Telles), a neuroscience major, begins to explore the transactional world of “The Girlfriend Experience,” only to find herself deep inside the uncanny valley with the relationships she creates. Iris quickly learns that her client sessions provide her with an edge in the tech world — and vice versa — until, that is, she begins to question whether her actions are driven by free will or something else altogether.”

Soderbergh and Philip Fleishman executive produce the series with Jeff Cuban. It is written and directed by internationally acclaimed filmmaker Anja Marquardt, who also serves as a co-executive producer. The 10-episode scripted anthology series is a Transactional Pictures of NY LP production in association with Extension 765 and Magnolia Pictures.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.