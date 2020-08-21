The Batfleck will rise again in the upcoming “The Flash” movie at Warner Bros. Pictures. Multiple outlets have now confirmed that Ben Affleck will reprise his role as the Dark Knight for the film, which is scheduled to start production later this year.

Don’t expect a lot of screen time for Affleck, as reports indicate that the is expected to be a cameo in movie, appearing alongside Michael Keaton’s Batman character from the 1989 version. With the Flash, you can expect multiple timelines, time-travel, flashbacks, flashforwards, and just about anything.

Andy Muschietti is directing the film and spoke about Batman’s presence with Vanity Fair this week. “He’s a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck’s Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven’t seen before,” Muschietti said. “It’s Barry’s movie, it’s Barry’s story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that’s one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That’s where the Affleck Batman kicks in.”

Ezra Miller is starring as the Flash in the movie, which is currently scheduled to premiere on June 3, 2022. Miller also played the character in the studio’s team-up film “Justice League.” The story is based on DC’s 2011 Flashpoint series, which was an incredible hit with fans of the franchise.

We should hear more details about “The Flash” during the DC FanDome this Saturday. Warner Bros. Pictures is hosting a virtual panel for the movie, as well as events for “The Batman,” “Wonder Woman 1984,” “Aquaman,” “Shazam!,” “Black Adam,” and “Suicide Squad.”

Warner Bros. Pictures will confirm the supporting cast once production starts, and we will have more details to share this weekend after the FanDome event and panels.

