Cinemax set a return date for the drama series “Warrior,” which will begin its ten-episode, second season on October 2nd. The series is based on the writings of Bruce Lee, and was created by and is executive produced by Jonathan Tropper.

The series stars Andrew Koji, and the second season of “Warrior” also features returning series regulars Kieran Bew, Olivia Cheng, Dianne Doan, Dean Jagger, Langley Kirkwood, Hoon Lee, Christian McKay, Joe Taslim, Jason Tobin, Joanna Vanderham, Tom Weston-Jones, and Perry Yung.

The new season two series regulars include Celine Buckens, Dustin Nguyen (also directing episode 6), Chen Tang, Miranda Raison, and recurring series regular Maria Elena Laas.

If you’re new to the series, the description reads, “Warrior is a gritty, action-packed crime drama set during the brutal Tong Wars of San Francisco’s Chinatown in the late 19th century. The series follows Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji), a martial arts prodigy who emigrates from China to San Francisco under mysterious circumstances. After proving his worth as a fighter, Ah Sahm becomes a hatchet man for the Hop Wei, one of Chinatown’s most powerful tongs (Chinese organized crime family).”

Justin Lin and Shannon Lee serve as executive producers on the project, and the series will also be available on-demand and on MaxGo.

If you missed the Season 2 official trailer that Cinemax released back at the end of July, you can watch that promotional video below for a better look at the new episodes. The network released the video on social media on July 30th, and the YouTube description reads, “The battle for San Francisco continues. Season two of Warrior starts in October.”

The series joins other Cinemax originals like “Banshee,” “Outcast,” “C.B. Strike” and other series. You can set a reminder to catch the Season 2 premiere of “Warrior” on October 2nd.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.