Mark Steven Johnson’s romantic-comedy “Love, Guaranteed,” shared a first look trailer on Thursday afternoon. The movie features genre-star Rachael Leigh Cook, alongside Damon Wayans Jr. and Heather Graham. The rom-com is now slated to premiere on Netflix on September 3rd.

The movie’s description reads, “To save her small law firm, earnest lawyer Susan (Rachael Leigh Cook) takes a high-paying case from Nick (Damon Wayans Jr.), a charming new client who wants to sue a dating website that guarantees love. But as the case heats up, so do Susan and Nick’s feelings for each other.”

Elizabeth Hackett and Hilary Galanoy wrote the screenplay, which is based on source material by Rachael Leigh Cook.

Netflix’s September calendar is starting to fall into place. The streaming service is starting the month with the movie “I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” as well as the series premiere of Hilary Swank’s series “Away” on September 4th. The series “Julie and the Phantoms” hits the platform on September 10th, followed by the series premiere of “The Dutchess” on September 11th.

Other projects slated for September include “The Devil All The Time” with Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Jason Clark, Riley Keough, Bill Skarsgård, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Mia Wasikowska, and Eliza Scanlen; and Ryan Murphy’s “Ratched.” Subscribers can also look forward to “Enola Holmes” with Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavil; and the new “Rebecca” adaptation with Lily James and Armie Hammer.

Earlier today, Netflix confirmed a November release date for “The Crown” season 4, following a cast list for Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio” animated-musical. The platform also announced a renewal for the popular YA adaptation series “Warrior Nun.” That should keep you busy throughout September, while networks compete with streaming platforms and shows of their own, with or without the return of football this fall.

