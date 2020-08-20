Netflix’s “The Crown” will return for Season 4 on November 15th. The video streaming service released a quick clip for the new season on social media on Thursday morning, adding, “NEWS: The Crown S4 arrives on 15 November. Gillian Anderson and Emma Corrin join Olivia Colman.”

The clip includes another look at Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth, as well as a look at Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin as Princess Diana. The clip previews Princess Diana’s wedding to Prince Charles, who is being played by Josh O’Connor.

The fourth season is scheduled for November but the show is going on a slight production hiatus and you won’t see new episodes for a long time. Subscribers won’t be able to stream Season 5 of “The Crown” until 2022. In the next season, Imelda Staunton will play the role of Queen Elizabeth II.

You have a few more months to catch up on the royal drama if you’ve fallen behind. The previous season’s description reads, “The third season of The Crown sees a new guard sweep into Downing Street, as Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family struggle to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing Britain. From cold-war paranoia, through to the jet-set and the space age – the exuberance of the 1960s and the long hangover of the 1970s – Elizabeth and the Royals must adapt to a new, more liberated, but also more turbulent world.”

“The Crown” Season 3 also stars Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Tobias Menzies as The Duke of Edinburgh, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Ben Daniels as Lord Snowdon, Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson and Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten.

If you missed the Season 4 clip on social media, you can watch the short promotional video below.

NEWS: The Crown S4 arrives on 15 November. Gillian Anderson and Emma Corrin join Olivia Colman. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2CEH8m2XuO — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 20, 2020

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.