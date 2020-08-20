Olivia Wilde is reportedly joining the Sony/Marvel universe as a director in an untitled feature film. Multiple outlets have now reported that Wilde is slated to direct a new project for Sony Pictures, and one that will focus on a female Marvel character.

Sony Pictures did not comment on the plot of the film, but the most popular theory is that the movie will focus on Spider-Woman, which started with the character Jessica Drew in the 1970s and went on to include icons like Gwen Stacy and Mary-Jane Watson. The “Spider-Gwen” version is one of the most popular Spider-Woman characters in Marvel’s history and was even present in Sony Pictures’ animated movie “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” The character Julia Carpenter took on the role of Madame Web in the comics, which is another popular theory and possible lead character.

Wilde would direct from a script by Katie Silberman, who also wrote “Booksmart,” the coming-of-age comedy that Wilde directed back in 2019. A hit with critics and moviegoers, “Booksmart” went on to make over $24M for United Artists, working from an estimated $6M budget. Amy Pascal is expected to produce the new movie, with Rachel O’Connor serving as executive producer.

The Tom Holland “Spider-Man: Far From Home” movies are Sony Pictures’ current tentpoles in the genre, but other films not attached to the Marvel Cinematic Universe are in the works. Sony Pictures is working on “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” a sequel to the 2018 hit “Venom” with Tom Hardy that made over $856M, and Jared Leto’s “Morbius.”

There are plenty of rumors and side projects that could turn into movies, involving characters like “Black Cat” and “The Sinister Six,” but fans will want to wait for more details before expecting a release date.

Fans of Olivia Wilde can see her in the upcoming thriller “Don’t Worry Darling,” starring alongside Shia LaBeouf, Florence Pugh, Dakota Johnson, and Chris Pine. Wilde is also directing that film.

