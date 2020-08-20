Apple confirmed that the new series “Ted Lasso” will return with a 10-episode second season on the platform. The new season is currently scheduled to premiere in 2021.

The fourth episode of the sports comedy will premiere globally this Friday, August 21 on Apple TV+. In this week’s new episode, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) hosts the team’s annual charity benefit, where Ted stages a reconciliation between Roy (Brett Goldstein) and Jamie (Phil Dunster).

If you haven’t jumped into the series yet, the official description reads, “Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.”

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence (“Scrubs”) via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer.

The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

The premiere and renewal of “Ted Lasso” follows Apple TV+ landing a historic 18 Primetime Emmy Award nominations across six-hit programs, including “The Morning Show,” “Beastie Boys Story,” “Defending Jacob,” “Central Park” and more, a milestone for a new streaming service in its first year.

Following its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ has set records as the only new streaming service to instantly launch globally in over 100 countries, and to have been honored with 107 awards nominations and 26 wins and accolades in only nine months.

You can stream the first season of “Ted Lasso” on AppleTV+.

