The DC FanDome will fill the void that this year’s San Diego Comic-Con was forced to leave behind. The event kicks off on August 22nd, and the free virtual experience will cover almost every aspect of DC’s empire. It’s a massive all-day event, and Warner Bros. Pictures teased the DC Extended Universe with hints of “Wonder Woman 1984,” “The Suicide Squad,” “Black Adam,” and “The Batman” in a new promotional trailer. Aisha Tyler takes center stage in the trailer, which showcases a few of DC’s heaviest-hitters.

The DC FanDome is really a conjunction of two events: the DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes on August 22nd and the DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse on September 12th.

The description for the August 22nd event reads, “Imagine all the Super Heroes and Super-Villains you’ve ever loved finally coming together in one place to celebrate DC’s past, present and future. Accessible for 24 hours at DCFanDome.com, the global event will immerse fans into the DC Multiverse, with new announcements from WB Games, Film and TV, and comics, as well as an unprecedented opportunity to hear from the casts and creators behind your favorite feature films and TV series.”

The schedule includes: (as detailed by the studio)

DC WatchVerse: Here’s where you grab a seat, sit back and join our virtual audience and become completely engrossed in hours of must-see content from around the world. Everything from panels and exclusive screenings to never-before-seen footage, featuring cast, creators and behind-the-scenes crew from across DC Films, TV, Home Entertainment and Games.

DC YouVerse: Venture into this world where the FANS are the stars to see the most amazing user-generated content, cosplay and fan art from around the world, including, perhaps, your own.

DC KidsVerse: Need a way to entertain your kids for hours on end? We’ve got you covered inside a special world, which can be accessed directly at DCKidsFanDome.com. This area features a broad range of family-friendly activations for our younger fans.

DC InsiderVerse: This creativity-based world contains a centerpiece video featuring legendary artist and DC CCO/Publisher Jim Lee, President of DC-Based Film Production Walter Hamada, and creator of the DC TV Arrowverse, Executive Producer Greg Berlanti, welcoming fans with a 101-style introduction to the DC Multiverse. From there, go behind the scenes with the master artisans who bring DC to life in all its forms, from comic books to games, TV, movies, theme parks, consumer products and more.

DC FunVerse: Take your DC FanDome experience and gather cool shareables; check out our comic book reader; DIY cool WW84 Golden Armor and Batmobile kits; plus digital giveaways and a store filled with merchandise, including some limited-edition exclusives.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.