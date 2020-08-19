Guillermo del Toro’s passion-project “Pinocchio” now has a cast list. Gregory Mann is taking the title role in the musical, with Ewan McGregor voicing Cricket, and David Bradley taking the role of Geppetto.

Netflix‘s “Pinocchio” will be the first animated feature from Guillermo del Toro, who is also writing and producing the stop motion musical. Other members of the cast include Academy Award-winner Tilda Swinton, Academy Award-winner Christoph Waltz, Finn Wolfhard, Academy Award-winner Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Golden Globe-winner Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, and Burn Gorman.

The story is set in Italy during the 1930s. The official description adds, “Drawing on the classic Carlo Collodi tale, this stop motion musical follows the extraordinary journey of a wooden boy magically brought to life by a father’s wish. Set during the rise of Fascism in Mussolini’s Italy, del Toro’s Pinocchio is a story of love and disobedience as Pinocchio struggles to live up to his father’s expectations.”

Pinocchio is a production of Guillermo del Toro, The Jim Henson Company, and ShadowMachine. Alongside del Toro, Lisa Henson, Alex Bulkley, Corey Campodonico, and Gary Ungar will produce, with Blanca Lista co-producing.

Also alongside del Toro, Patrick McHale will co-write the script, Mark Gustafson will co-direct, and Guy Davis will serve as co-production designer, taking inspiration from Gris Grimly’s original design for the Pinocchio character. The film’s puppets will be built by Mackinnon and Saunders.

When the project was announced in 2018, Guillermo del Toro said, “No art form has influenced my life and my work more than animation and no single character in history has had as deep of a personal connection to me as Pinocchio. In our story, Pinocchio is an innocent soul with an uncaring father who gets lost in a world he cannot comprehend. He embarks on an extraordinary journey that leaves him with a deep understanding of his father and the real world. I’ve wanted to make this movie for as long as I can remember. After the incredible experience we have had on Trollhunters, I am grateful that the talented team at Netflix is giving me the opportunity of a lifetime to introduce audiences everywhere to my version of this strange puppet-turned-real-boy.”

