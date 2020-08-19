Peacock’s first original sports talk program will be “Brother From Another with Holley and Smith.” The two friends, Michael Holley and Michael Smith will co-executive produce the project and co-host every weekday afternoon. The duo will discuss the latest news across sport, culture, entertainment, and politics. “Brother From Another” will begin streaming live on the NBC Sports on Peacock channel in September, with a premiere date to be announced at a later date.

Holley and Smith met during their tenure at the Boston Globe. Both have covered sports for decades, but “Brother From Another” is their first show together. Smith, the co-founder of the recently established content studio Inflection Point Entertainment, has also agreed to a development deal to produce and develop content for Peacock.

“Michael and I couldn’t be more excited to join the Peacock family,” Michael Smith said. “When coming up with our show’s name and thinking about the vibe we wanted to create, we kept coming back to just that—family—and to this brotherhood. We want this show and the conversations between us and with our guests to feel relatable—literally. As in if you’re giving us time out of your day, then you’re family to us. And since Peacock is free, all are most definitely welcome.”

“Mike and I go back more than 20 years, so viewers will immediately sense our authenticity and honesty with one another,” said Michael Holley. “We became colleagues by covering similar events in sports. We became brothers when we shared our experiences in that space, as well as other aspects of our lives. We’re excited to now bring our discussions to Peacock.”

Holley is currently a host and columnist for NBC Sports Boston. He has written six New York Times bestselling books, he hosted sports talk radio at WEEI for 12 years and spent another dozen years working for daily newspapers, including the Akron Beacon Journal, Boston Globe, and Chicago Tribune. Smith enjoyed a 15-year tenure at ESPN, where he began as an NFL reporter and went on to co-host His & Hers and co-anchor SportsCenter. Smith joined ESPN in 2004 from the Boston Globe.

“There’s certainly an appetite for honest, intelligent conversation while having some fun, and Michael and Michael have established reputations for delivering that kind of commentary,” said Rick Cordella, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer, Peacock. “Peacock is always on, always topical, so we are proud to be the exclusive platform for their new show.”

According to NBCUniversal, content will be available on-demand in addition to streaming live on the NBC Sports on Peacock channel. Highlights will also be featured in the service’s Trending section, a hub for short-form content that’s updated on a daily basis, which includes sports highlights, pop culture updates, and shorter interview and news segments. The live show is part of the daytime schedule of sports talk programs on the NBC Sports on Peacock channel, which includes “PFT Live with Mike Florio,” “The Dan Patrick Show,” and “The Rich Eisen Show.”

“Brother From Another” is produced by NBC Sports for Peacock.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.