A24 started teasing “On the Rocks,” the next film from writer and director Sofia Coppola. The movie stars Bill Murray, Rashida Jones, and Marlon Wayans, and “On the Rocks” is releasing in theaters and on AppleTV+ in October.

The film’s description reads, “A young New York mother faced with sudden doubts about her marriage teams up with her larger-than-life playboy father to tail her husband. What follows is a sparkling comic adventure across the city—drawing father and daughter closer together despite one detour after another. Acclaimed filmmaker Sofia Coppola brings a light touch to this blend of an exuberant love letter to New York, a generation-clash comedy about how we see relationships differently from our parents, and a funny celebration of the complications that bind modern families even as they tie us in crazy knots.”

The studio added, “Laura (Rashida Jones) thinks she’s happily hitched, but when her husband Dean (Marlon Wayans) starts logging late hours at the office with a new co-worker, Laura begins to fear the worst. She turns to the one man she suspects may have insight: her charming, impulsive father Felix (Bill Murray), who insists they investigate the situation. As the two begin prowling New York at night, careening from uptown parties to downtown hotspots, they discover at the heart of their journey lies their own relationship.”

A24 fans have a backlog of films to look forward to in 2020, though release dates are a little unpredictable because of the ongoing health crisis. Horror-thriller fans can keep Rose Glass’ “Saint Maud” on their radar, which features Jennifer Ehle and Morfydd Clark; and David Lowery’s “The Green Knight” should also release later this year. That project features Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, and Kate Dickie.

