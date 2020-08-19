The first “Death on the Nile” trailer is out, showcasing the cast headlining 20th Century Studios‘ next murder-mystery adaptation. “Death on the Nile” reunites the team from 2017’s movie “Murder on the Orient Express,” and stars five-time Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh as the iconic detective Hercule Poirot.

The studio’s first look trailer also confirmed a theatrical release date for the movie, slating the film to hit theaters on October 23rd.

Branagh stars in the film with Tom Bateman, four-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright.

“Death on the Nile” is written by Michael Green, adapted from Christie’s novel, and is produced by Ridley Scott, Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, Kenneth Branagh, Judy Hofflund and Kevin J. Walsh, with Matthew Jenkins, James Prichard and Matthew Prichard serving as executive producers.

The official description reads, “Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers, and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.”

The studio released the trailer on Wednesday morning, telling followers, “Murder was just the beginning. Watch the new trailer for Death on the Nile, in theaters this October 23.” The first film, “Murder on the Orient Express,” was released in theaters in November and made over $352M worldwide and featured Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Penélope Cruz, Daisy Ridley, Judi Dench, and Leslie Odom, Jr., as well as Kenneth Branag.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.