The cast and crew of Netflix’s YA series “Warrior Nun” will be returning for a second season of mystery and adventure. The popular series stars Alba Baptista (Ava), Tristán Ulloa (Father Vincent), Kristina Tonteri-Young (Sister Beatrice), Lorena Andrea (Sister Lilith), Toya Turner (Shotgun Mary), and Thekla Reuten (Jillian Salvius), and launched on the platform back in July.

“Warrior Nun: Season 1” also features Sylvia De Fanti (Mother Superion), Emilio Sakraya (J.C.), Olivia Delcán (Sister Camila), Joaquim De Almeida (Cardinal Duretti), May Simón Lifschitz (Chanel), Dimitri Abold (Randall), and Charlotte Vega (Zori).

The show’s description reads, “Inspired by the Manga novels, Warrior Nun revolves around a 19 year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her.”

Simon Barry serves as creator and showrunner on the show, as well as executive producer, along with Jet Wilkinson and Stephen Hegyes.

Netflix confirmed the season two renewal on social media on Wednesday morning. The company told followers on social media, “Just in case you needed a lil sunbeam of positivity in your day: watch the Warrior Nun cast get the news that they’ve been renewed for a second season.”

The announcement came with a short promotional video featuring the cast, and you can watch that video below. Netflix stopped short of announcing a premiere date for the second season of the series, but more information should be announced over the next few months.

Netflix’s current lineup includes the dance-troupe movie “Work It” and “(Un)Well.” The upcoming releases include the final season of “Trinkets” on August 25th, followed by Hiliary Swank’s “Away” on September 4th, and “The Devil all the Time” on September 16th with Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Jason Clark, Riley Keough, Bill Skarsgård, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Mia Wasikowska, and Eliza Scanlen. Subscribers can also look for “Ratched” on September 18th.

Just in case you needed a lil sunbeam of positivity in your day: watch the Warrior Nun cast get the news that they've been renewed for a second season pic.twitter.com/gkidbty6ma — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 19, 2020

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.