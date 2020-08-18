The magical adaptation “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” hit theaters back in 2001, and almost twenty years later, the movie has now made over $1B in theaters. The announcement was made today by Andrew Cripps, President, International Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures.

The 4K 3D restoration of the movie opened in China on August 14, 2020, and has grossed an estimated $1.001B worldwide to date and is still climbing. It is now the second film in the franchise to reach the milestone, following “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2,” which grossed $1.34 billion globally. The franchise itself has now earned $7.74 billion.

Andrew Cripps stated, “We are thrilled to see ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ delight a new generation of audiences. The popularity of the film with moviegoers in China, who are discovering it for the first time, proves that the appeal of these stories is truly timeless and universal.”

The movie’s description reads, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone tells the story of a boy who, on his 11th birthday, learns that he is the orphaned son of two powerful wizards and possesses unique magical powers of his own. Invited to attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Harry embarks on the adventure of a lifetime. At Hogwarts, he finds the home and the family he has never had.”

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, John Cleese, Robbie Coltrane, Warwick Davis, Richard Griffiths, Richard Harris, Ian Hart, John Hurt, Alan Rickman, Fiona Shaw, Maggie Smith and Julie Walters.

The film was directed by Chris Columbus from a screenplay by Steve Kloves, based on the novel Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by J.K. Rowling. David Heyman produced the film, with Chris Columbus, Mark Radcliffe, Michael Barnathan and Duncan Henderson serving as executive producers.

