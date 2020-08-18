Warner Bros. Pictures is taking advantage of early theater openings and releasing Christopher Nolan’s spy thriller “Tenet” wherever it can. The Tenet Early Access Screenings will begin on August 31st, three days ahead of its official September 3rd domestic release date. The announcement was made today by Jeff Goldstein, President, Warner Bros. Pictures Domestic Distribution. The film stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, with Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. Nolan wrote and directed the film, which was produced by Emma Thomas and Nolan. Thomas Hayslip served as executive producer.

According to the studio, the Tenet Early Access Screenings will be scheduled on the evenings of August 31st, September 1st and September 2nd, in U.S. markets where theaters are open. Tickets for those shows will go on sale on August 21st. Moviegoers can head to tenetfilm.com for available cities and showtimes.

“Tenet,” which Nolan filmed using a mixture of IMAX and 70mm film, will be made available in large-format and premium theaters.

In making the announcement, Goldstein said, “Warner Bros. is proud to support our partners in exhibition as they reopen their doors. And there could be no better film to welcome audiences back to a true big-screen experience than ‘Tenet.’”

The movie’s description reads, “John David Washington is the new Protagonist in Christopher Nolan’s original sci-fi action spectacle “Tenet.” Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Not time travel. Inversion.”

Nolan’s behind-the-scenes creative team included director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema, production designer Nathan Crowley, editor Jennifer Lame, costume designer Jeffrey Kurland, visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson, and special effects supervisor Scott Fisher. The score was composed by Ludwig Göransson.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.