Darren Lynn Bousman’s upcoming horror-thriller “Death of Me” now has a release date and a trailer. Saban Films will release the movie in theaters on October 2nd, and On-Demand and on digital platforms the same day. Maggie Q and Luke Hemsworth star in the film, which also features Alex Essoe.

The description reads, “Vacationing on an island off the coast of Thailand, Christine (Maggie Q) and Neil Oliver (Luke Hemsworth) awake hungover and with no memory of the previous night. They find footage on Neil’s camera, and watch, horrified, as Neil appears to murder Christine. With twenty-four hours until the next ferry and a typhoon threatening the island, Christine and Neil attempt to reconstruct the night’s events—and are snared in a web of mystery, black magic, and murder.”

Lynn Bousman directed the movie from a script by Ari Margolis, James Morley III, and David Tish. If you missed the trailer that the studio released for the film, you can watch the promotional video below. The video shows a quick look at the cast, and sets the mood for the thriller.

If you’re a fan of the genre, you can stream “We Summon the Darkness” on Prime Video and iTunes. The movie, which is also from Saban Films, features Alexandra Daddario, Keean Johnson, Maddie Hasson, and was directed by Marc Meyers.

The official description for that movie reads, “On the way to a heavy metal concert, Alexis (Alexandra Daddario) and two girlfriends hear a news report of a local murder believed to be tied to a series of satanic killings. After the show, the girls invite three guys to join them at the estate owned by Alexis’s father, a fire-and-brimstone preacher (Johnny Knoxville). What starts as a party suddenly turns dark and deadly in this devilishly entertaining thriller.”

