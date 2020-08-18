Gunpowder & Sky’s sci-fi label DUST is partnering with producer John Davis and Black Label to develop “Time Agent,” based on DUST’s previously released Korean short film, “The Time Agent,” written and directed by Jude Chun. Derek Kolstad, who also worked on the “John Wick” franchise, is the writer of the feature.

“The DUST team lives for amplifying the voices of diverse storytellers and when we first came across Jude’s short film, we knew we had something special,” said Eric Bromberg, General Manager of DUST. “Having the short realized into a feature film with the powerhouse combination of John Davis, Black Label and Derek Kolstad, only confirms our instinct that this will be nothing short of a mind-bending adrenaline-shot-to-the-heart.”

The official description for the original reads, “The short follows an agent who travels to the past to save the future, by making barely-perceptible yet very influential alterations to the timeline. During his mission, he must live in complete isolation. This would drive most men insane, but it suits the solitary agent just fine… until one day, when he runs into a girl about to commit suicide and accidentally saves her life.”

“I’ve always had an affinity for films that live and breathe off of high energy and complex characters, and Chun’s film scratched that itch for me,” said Davis. “DUST has an eye for the exceptional so I can’t wait to help reinvent this wild tale of time travel with them, alongside the renowned team at Black Label.”

“We are very excited to be collaborating with the amazing team of filmmakers at Gunpowder & Sky and Davis Entertainment, and to be working with the talented and prolific Derek Kolstad, who has crafted an original world and is bringing a fresh take to the genre,” said Thad Luckinbill.

Kolstad added, “”From the moment I saw the short, I recognized a vast and unexplored world hidden within the initial concept eager to be fully realized. Thankfully, the imaginative teams at Gunpowder & Sky and Davis Entertainment saw the potential too, and shared a similar vision for it. Dude, I’m excited to dive in and help further bring this one to life.”

Gunpowder & Sky’s co-founders, Van Toffler and Floris Bauer, as well as Bromberg will executive produce the film along with Davis, Chun, Jeremy Stein and Black Label Media’s Molly Smith, Thad Luckinbill, and Trent Luckinbill. Black Label’s Seth Spector will co-produce. Black Label Media will also finance and produce alongside Davis Entertainment and Gunpowder & Sky.

DUST premiered “Other Space”, a comedy sci-fi series directed by Paul Feig. The company also recently released its second narrative podcast, “Flight 008”, which, in less than 15 days, climbed Apple’s “Top 50 Podcasts” charts, held the #2 position on Apple’s “Top Fiction Podcasts” list and was the #1 trending fiction podcast in the world for weeks.

Fans of the sci-fi/thriller genre can also keep “Sea Fever” on their radar, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and will soon debut on Hulu. Gunpowder & Sky also announced its joint venture with Circle of Confusion to develop and produce feature films and series, originated from writers, directors, and producers who have had their work released on DUST and ALTER, Gunpowder & Sky’s sci-fi and horror labels, respectively.

