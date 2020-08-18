Hulu released a first look trailer for “The Binge,” which is scheduled to premiere on August 28th. The movie features Vince Vaughn, Skyler Gisondo, Dexter Darden, Eduardo Franco, Grace Van Dien, Tony Cavalero, and Brittany Garms.

The description reads, “In the not so distant future all drinking and drugs have been made completely illegal by the government… except for one night a year. High school seniors, Griffin, Hags and Andrew make a pilgrimage to get to the best party in town where all their dreams will come true… Sure they will have to avoid their crazed principal (Vince Vaughn), violent siblings and the wild animals roaming the streets, but that’s all part of the fun! Their friendship will be tested, love live’s will be rattled and their brains completely scrambled. One thing is for sure, no one’s life is EVER the same after participating in The Binge!”

The next Hulu Original to premiere on the platform is the third season of “Find Me in Paris,” which is slated for August 21st. If you’re new to the series, you can catch up on the first two seasons on Hulu before the new episodes premiere later this week.

The description reads, “Find Me in Paris centers on Lena Grisky, a typical teenage girl attending the Paris Opera Ballet School, the most elite dance institution in the world. But Lena has a secret. She’s a time traveler, accidentally propelled from 1905 into the 21st century. Season 3 follows Lena, as she completes her final year at the Paris Opera Ballet School, and competes against the ballet world’s elite to nail a spot in Company while learning about her true identity as a Time Travel Heir.”

Hulu released the trailer for “The Binge” on social media on Tuesday morning, giving comedy fans a first look at the teen exploits.

