Apple ordered the first competition series for AppleTV+ called “My Kind of Country.” The series is a global search for “unconventional and extraordinary” country music talent according to the company, which will be produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Emmy-nominated Hello Sunshine, Jason Owen, and Emmy Award nominee Izzie Pick Ibarra.

Emmy Award-nominated Adam Blackstone will serve as musical director of the series, which will be executive produced by Done + Dusted. Apple also confirmed that Adam Blackstone will serve as musical director on the project.

The description reads, “My Kind of Country will revolutionize the music competition genre with a fresh, new documentary sensibility. The hybrid series will break down cultural and musical barriers in the country music space, inviting innovative musicians to unleash their authentic voices and take center stage.”

Reese Witherspoon, Hello Sunshine head of Film & Television Lauren Neustadter, and SVP of Unscripted Programming Cynthia Stockhammer will executive produce the series on behalf of the media company. Jason Owen, president and CEO of Sandbox Entertainment and manager to country music stars like Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Faith Hill, and Dan + Shay among others, will also serve as executive producer alongside Izzie Pick Ibarra, the showrunner behind the Emmy-nominated competition series “The Masked Singer” and “Dancing With the Stars,” as well as Done + Dusted’s Katy Mullan and Melanie Fletcher.

The series will premiere globally on Apple TV+, where it will join award-winning Apple Originals produced by Hello Sunshine including the eight-time Emmy-nominated, SAG and Critics Choice Award-winning “The Morning Show,” and the NAACP Image Award-winning “Truth Be Told.”

Apple did not announce a premiere date for the new competition series at this time, so country music fans will have to wait a little bit longer to get the details on the global search.

