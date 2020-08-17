Bleecker Street released the first trailer for “The Secrets We Keep,” a dramatic-thriller hitting theaters on September 16th. Yuval Adler directed the movie, working from a script that he wrote with Ryan Covington. The film stars Noomi Rapace, Joel Kinnaman, Chris Messina, and Amy Seimetz.

The official synopsis reads, “In post-WWII America, a woman (Noomi Rapace), rebuilding her life in the suburbs with her husband (Chris Messina), kidnaps her neighbor (Joel Kinnaman) and seeks vengeance for the heinous war crimes she believes he committed against her.”

The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on September 16th, but if you aren’t risking a trip to the cinema or if theaters are still closed in your area, you can catch the film on VOD on October 16th.

Fans of Rapace can catch her in “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” as Harriet Baumann, starring alongside John Krasinski in the Prime Video series. The actor has several other projects in the works, including the mystery-drama “Lamb” from writer and director Valdimar Jóhannsson. Rapace is also expected to star in the crime-thriller “The Thicket” with Sophia Lillis and Peter Dinklage, as well as a biopic on opera star Maria Callas. Details on “Callas” are slim at the moment, so fans will just have to keep the film on their radar.

Chris Messina is starring in Gia Coppola’s drama “Mainstream,” which is also expected to release in September, alongside Colleen Camp and Maya Hawke. You can also catch the actor in Eleanor Coppola’s “Love is Love is Love” with Rosanna Arquette, Joanne Whalley, Cybill Shepherd, Rita Wilson, Kathy Baker, and Alyson Reed; as well as “I Care a Lot” with Eiza González, Rosamund Pike, and Alicia Witt.

If you missed the trailer for “The Secrets We Keep” on social media, you can watch the promotional video below for a better look at the story.

