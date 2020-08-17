The CW Network set its Fall 2020 Primetime Schedule, which will begin in September. This year’s slate includes acquired programming like “Devils” and “Swamp Thing,” as well as original series like “Pandora” and “The Outpost.” This big-ticket item this year is the highly anticipated conclusion of the long-running and fan-favorite series “Supernatural,” which comes to a close in November.

The new series “World’s Funniest Animals” will debut with back-to-back episodes on September 18th, following “Masters of Illusion.” On October 4th, fans can catch the season two premiere of the one-hour fantasy series “Pandora.”

The canceled DC Universe series “Swamp Thing” makes its network television debut with a special 90-minute episode on October 6th. The following week, “Swamp Thing” is joined by the second season debut of the reimagined fairy tales of “Tell Me a Story.”

The International financial conspiracy thriller “Devils,” starring Alessandro Borghi and Patrick Dempsey, will premiere on October 7th, followed by an original episode of “Coroner.”

“The Outpost” will return for its third season on October 8th, following the return of “Supernatural” for the final seven episodes of the 15-year series.

The long-running journey of Sam and Dean Winchester reaches the end of the road on November 19th, following a special celebration of the Winchesters and the angels and demons, the deities and monsters that have made the series so beloved on “Supernatural: The Long Way Home.”

Viewers can also catch the annual concert event “iHeartRadio Music Festival” on The CW on September 27th and September 28th.

