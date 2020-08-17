WWE and USA Network detailed the WWE ThunderDome, which comes fully equipped with a state-of-the-art set, video boards, pyrotechnics, lasers, cutting-edge graphics, and drone cameras. The space will debut on August 21st on FOX, kicking off SummerSlam Weekend.

“WWE has a long history of producing the greatest live spectacles in sports and entertainment, yet nothing compares to what we are creating with WWE ThunderDome,” said Kevin Dunn, WWE Executive Vice President, Television Production. “This structure will enable us to deliver an immersive atmosphere and generate more excitement amongst the millions of fans watching our programming around the world.”

With the debut of WWE ThunderDome, WWE will take residency at Amway Center in Orlando and virtually bring fans into the arena via live video on massive LED boards, in conjunction with The Famous Group and its proprietary technology, for every Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and WWE pay-per-view event.

Starting tonight, fans can register for their virtual seat to be part of upcoming shows viaWWEThunderDome.com or at WWE’s social media pages.

“As WWE takes residency at the world-class Amway Center, we have reimagined our live event experience for today’s environment,” said Brian Flinn, WWE Chief Marketing & Communications Officer. “In partnership with The Famous Group, we will virtually bring our fans back into the show and recreate the interactive in-arena atmosphere that has been a staple of WWE events for decades.”

The company added, “WWE’s Amway Center residency will continue for the foreseeable future and Raw, SmackDown and pay-per-view programming will be produced on closed sets with only essential personnel in attendance. WWE will continue to administer its health and safety protocols for talent, crew and employees in conjunction with each production, including PCR testing for COVID-19, social distancing and wearing masks.”

If you’re a fan of the WWE, the event schedule for August includes Friday Night SmackDown on FOX on August 21st, followed by NXT TakeOver XXX, Full Sail Live, on WWE Network on August 22nd. The next day, August 23rd, you can catch SummerSlam on WWE Network, and Monday Night Raw will air on the USA Network on August 24th.

NXT, Full Sail Live, returns on August 26th on USA Network, and the slate continues with Friday Night SmackDown on FOX on August 28th. Payback airs on August 30th on WWE Network, and Monday Night Raw ends the schedule on August 31st on USA Network.

