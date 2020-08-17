Josh Ruben’s “Scare Me” now has a release date and a first look trailer. The horror-thriller will release on AMC’s Shudder on October 1st, kicking off a month of screams ahead of the Halloween weekend. Ruben wrote and directed the movie, and stars in the film with Aya Cash and Chris Redd.

The description reads, “Fred, a frustrated copywriter, checks into a winter cabin to start his first novel. While jogging in the nearby woods, he meets Fanny, a successful and smug young horror author who fuels his insecurities. During a power outage, Fanny challenges Fred to tell a scary story. As a storm sets in, they pass the time spinning spooky tales fueled by the tensions between them, and Fred is forced to confront his ultimate fear: Fanny is the better storyteller. The stakes are raised when they’re visited by a horror fan who delivers levity (and a pizza) to the proceedings.”

The horror-thriller marks Ruben’s debut feature. The network added, “Scare Me is a clever and chilling hybrid of humor and horror that subverts the cabin-in-the-woods trope. Propelled by Cash and Ruben’s comedic chemistry, Scare Me ventures into darker territory, drawing dread and pathos from the gender hostilities driving Fanny and Fred’s game of ghost stories.”

If you’re a fan of the genre, Amazon Prime Video is launching “Welcome to the Blumhouse” in October. The slate of eight genre movies is produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios. “Welcome to the Blumhouse” will launch in October on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

If you missed the trailer for “Scare Me” that Shudder released earlier this week, you can watch the official teaser-trailer below. The network will have plenty of originals to watch this Halloween season, and horror fans will have hours of movies to stream on Halloween night.

