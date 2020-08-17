Disney+ set a September 4th premiere date for the 10-episode talk show “Earth to Ned,” produced by The Jim Henson Company and Marwar Junction Productions. The new late-night format stars extraterrestrial creatures, named Ned and Cornelius, as they interview some of the biggest stars in our galaxy.

The description reads, “From The Jim Henson Company comes a brand new talk show hosted by alien commander Ned and his lieutenant Cornelius, who call off the invasion of Earth after they fall in love with human culture. Broadcasting from the bridge of their spaceship, hidden deep underground, Ned and Cornelius interview Earth’s greatest resource, celebrities. With the help of the ship’s artificial intelligence, BETI, and the destructive CLODs (Cloned Living Organisms of Destruction), Ned must keep his show a secret from his home planet or suffer the wrath of his father, the Admiral of the Galactic Fleet.”

Disney+ added, “Each episode focuses on a topic or theme that is both equally unique to earthlings and fascinating to Ned, including comedy, sports, social media, and fashion. Ned beams in celebrity guests from across the known universe to put on the ultimate chat show, and the more he learns about our human culture, the more obsessed he becomes.”

Celebrity guests this season include Joshua Bassett, Rachel Bilson, Michael Ian Black, Rachel Bloom, Gina Carano, RuPaul, Taye Diggs, Lil Rel Howery, Bindi and Robert Irwin, Gillian Jacobs, NeNe Leakes, Thomas Lennon, Joel McHale, Andy Richter, Olivia Rodrigo, Eli Roth, Kristen Schaal, Paul Scheer, Jenny Slate, Raven Symoné, Reggie Watts, and Billy Dee Williams.

“Earth to Ned” is produced by The Jim Henson Company and Marwar Junction Productions. The series is executive produced by Brian Henson and Vince Raisa from The Jim Henson Company and Joseph Freed and Allison Berkley from Marwar Junction Productions.

Ned, Cornelius, their Artificial Intelligence BETI, and army of CLODs are brought to life by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, the team behind some of Hollywood’s most iconic characters.

