Paramount’s “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run” released in Canada this weekend, and brought in a sizable total during at the limited box office. The animated-comedy was scheduled to open in the United States over Memorial Day weekend, but the movie’s release was put on hold because of the ongoing health crisis.

“The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run” made an estimated $900K across 300 locations, which easily won the domestic box office but stopped short of becoming the first $1M opening since theaters closed. Tim Hill directed the movie, which features the voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Rodger Bumpass, Matt Berry, Awkwafina, Tiffany Haddish, and Lori Alan.

“Sponge on the Run” is no longer slated to release in theaters in the United States. The constant outbreaks across the nation forced Paramount Pictures to shift the film to a PVOD release sometime in 2021. Canada’s success in limiting new outbreaks also means that they will see “Tenet” weeks before we get the chance to see it.

RLJE Film’s “The Tax Collector” dropped to second-place on the domestic chart with a $203K weekend at 138 locations. Now in its second week in theaters, the film has made over 634K domestically. David Ayer wrote and directed the crime-drama, which stars Bobby Soto, Cinthya Carmona, and Shia LaBeouf.

“The Rental,” from IFC Films, took third-place overall with a $78K weekend in 144 locations. The film’s four-week domestic total now sits at $1.3M. Dave Franco directed the horror-thriller, which stars Dan Stevens, Alison Brie, and Sheila Vand.

Fourth-place went to “The Big Ugly,” a drama from writer and director Scott Wiper. The movie made $24K across 14 locations, raising the film’s four-week total to $504K. The movie stars Vinnie Jones, Malcolm McDowell, and Ron Perlman.

“Made in Italy,” another film from IFC Films, wrapped up the top five this week with a $21K weekend at 101 locations. James D’Arcy wrote and directed the comedy, which stars Liam Neeson, Yolanda Kettle, Micheál Richardson, and Souad Faress. After two weeks in theaters, “Made in Italy” sits with a $73K domestic total.

The domestic movie schedule next week includes three options. Moviegoers daring enough to risk seeing a movie in an enclosed space in the United States can choose between the thriller “Unhinged;” the horror-thriller “The Pale Door;” and the YA drama “Words on Bathroom Walls.”

