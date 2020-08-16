On the weekend of August 21st, “Unhinged,” “Words on Bathroom Walls,” and “The Pale Door” are expected to hit theaters. AMC and Cinemark announced their plans to open theaters across the country earlier this week, with Cinemark opening on August 14th and AMC opening their doors on August 20th.

With a week before new releases open across the country, the box office schedule isn’t as overcrowded as you might have suspected. The three films are slated to debut in theaters next weekend, where they can, and more possible blockbusters will be out before the end of September.

Movie theaters have been closed since the start of the health crisis, so we don’t have reliable data on the transmission rates when visiting the enclosed space, or how effective theater chain’s precautions are in protecting guests. With this in mind, it will be interesting to see which states have the most moviegoers next weekend, and what the consequences will be in days and weeks ahead.

The thriller “Unhinged” has been on hold since July, and the movie is the first major release planned since the shutdown. The film stars Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson, and Austin P. McKenzie

The description reads, “Unhinged, a timely psychological thriller that explores the fragile balance of a society pushed to the edge, taking something we’ve all experienced- road rage – to an unpredictable and terrifying conclusion. Rachel (Caren Pistorius) is running late to work when she has an altercation at a traffic light with a stranger (Crowe) whose life has left him feeling powerless and invisible. Soon, Rachel finds herself and everyone she loves the target of a man who decides to make one last mark upon the world by teaching her a series of deadly lessons. What follows is a dangerous game of cat and mouse that proves you never know just how close you are to someone who is about to become unhinged.”

Aaron B. Koontz’s western-themed horror-thriller “The Pale Door” is taking a hybrid approach, and releasing in select theaters on August 21st, the same day that the movie releases On-Demand and on digital platforms. The film stars Devin Druid, Zachary Knighton, Noah Segan, Stan Shaw, Pat Healy, Bill Sage, Melora Walters, and Natasha Bassett.

The description reads, “The Dalton gang finds shelter in a seemingly uninhabited ghost town after a train robbery goes south. Seeking help for their wounded leader, they are surprised to stumble upon a welcoming brothel in the town’s square. But the beautiful women who greet them are actually a coven of witches with very sinister plans for the unsuspecting outlaws – and the battle between good and evil is just beginning.”

Thor Freudenthal’s “Words on Bathroom Walls” is a YA adaptation that stars Charlie Plummer, Andy Garcia, Taylor Russell, AnnaSophia Robb, Beth Grant, Devon Bostick, Lobo Sebastian, Molly Parker, and Walton Goggins.

The description reads, “Words on Bathroom Walls tells the story of Adam (Charlie Plummer), who appears to be your typical young adult – a little unkempt with raging hormones and excited about a future pursuing his dream of becoming a chef. Expelled halfway through his senior year, Adam is diagnosed with a mental illness that he keeps secret at his new school. Living in constant fear of being exposed, Adam finds a soulful, comforting connection in Maya (Taylor Russell), an outspoken and fiercely intelligent girl who inspires him to open his heart and not be defined by his condition. With the love and support of his newfound romance and family, Adam is hopeful for the very first time that he can see the light and triumph over the challenges that lie ahead.”

“Unhinged” is expected to win the weekend overall, and is releasing in the most locations. “Words on Bathroom Walls” and “The Pale Door” could split the box office with teens and young adults, and cautious viewers could choose to watch “The Pale Door” at home instead of risking a trip to the theater.

The following week, “The New Mutants” is expected to release in theaters. Studios will most likely gauge how many teens show up to see “The New Mutants,” before more expensive films like “After We Collided” and “The King’s Man” release nationwide. If the movie opens to empty theaters, it could delay other releases even farther into the fall schedule, or possible into 2021. There’s also the possibility that “The New Mutants” could encourage more of these films onto On-Demand and digital platforms. That’s the plan for Disney’s “Mulan,” which is releasing on Disney+ in September at a premium price.

The most significant release, and the movie that theaters themselves are banking on to recover from the loss in revenue during the health crisis, is Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet.” That movie is slated to release wherever possible on September 3rd.

