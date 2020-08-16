The Disney Channel series “The Owl House” made headlines this week when the company confirmed that the character Luz Noceda is bisexual in the story. This marks the first time that a bisexual character is leading an animated series on the network.

The show’s description reads, “The Owl House is an animated fantasy-comedy series that follows Luz, a self-assured teenage girl who accidentally stumbles upon a portal to a magical world where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and an adorably tiny warrior, King. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda’s apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting.”

The show’s creator, Dana Terrace, made the confirmation on Twitter and talked about Disney’s reluctance to include the character’s bisexuality in the ongoing story.

Terrace added, “I was very open about my intention to put queer kids in the main cast. I’m a horrible liar so sneaking it in would’ve been hard.” Terrace continued, “I was told by certain Disney leadership that I could not represent any form of bi or gay relationship on the channel.”

A follow-up Tweet from Terrace read, “I’m bi! I want to write a bi character, dammit! Luckily my stubbornness paid off and now I am VERY supported by current Disney leadership. (Thank you @NashRiskin and team!) Not to mention the amazingness of this crew.”

Earlier this year PIXAR released its first openly gay main character in the short “Out,” and featured a gay character in the Disney+ series “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”

“The Owl House” was an instant hit with fans when it debuted on the network, and the creator and show have seen excellent feedback from fans and supporters on social media. “The Owl House” is part of Disney Channel’s hit lineup that also includes “Amphibia,” “Big City Greens,” “The Curse of Molly McGee,” and “Elena of Avalor.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.