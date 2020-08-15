Most of the DC Universe is moving to HBO Max, leaving a supersized hole in the original DC subscription service. The original content that once lived in the newly launched DC Universe platform, which includes “Titans,” “Young Justice,” “Thing,” and “Stargirl,” will soon live on HBO Max and will be part of the HBO Max subscription. DC chief creative officer and publisher, Jim Lee, confirmed the news in an interview with THR.

It’s not a surprise that the DC Universe is losing more exclusive content, as “Stargirl” is already available to stream on the CW, and “Doom Patrol” and “Harley Quinn” moved to HBO Max earlier this year. It seems like WarnerMedia had this migration in mind soon after “Thing” tanked with subscribers. Even the upcoming “The Batman” spinoff project from Matt Reeves sidestepped the DC Universe and went straight to HBO Max. In the movie world, the “Justice League: Snyder Cut” also skipped the DC Universe and became an HBO Max exclusive. The shuffle is part of a broader shakeup at DC Comics, which is currently undergoing restructuring and layoffs.

HBO Max is the clear winner in this deal, and the streaming service is now the central hub and favorite child of WarnerMedia. The inclusion of DC’s live-action and animated series will most likely increase its subscriber count over the next few years, which the streaming service needs to do to compete with Disney+ and Netflix.

Fans might be wondering what is happening to the DC Universe, and that is unclear at the moment. With DC shows and movies moving to HBO Max, there are fewer reasons than ever to join the DCU subscription plan, unless you’re a fan of traditional comics.

Lee eluded that the DC Universe will remain, but it will focus on comics. “In regards to the community and experience that DCU created, and all the backlist content, something like 20,000 to 25,000 different titles, and the way it connected with fans 24-7, there is always going to be a need for that,” Lee added. “So we’re excited to transform it and we’ll have more news on what that will look like.”

If you’re a fan of DC live-action and animated series, as well as the DC Universe of films, you might want to look into an HBO Max subscription.

