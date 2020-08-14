MTV announced that Lady Gaga will be hitting the stage at this year’s 2020 VMAs. Gaga will be performing hits from her latest album, Chromatica, and this year’s event marks the first time that Gaga will perform at the VMAs since 2013.

Gaga is up for several awards this year, including Artist of the Year and Video of the Year for her “Rain on Me” video. Her collaboration with Ariana Grande for “Rain On Me,” marked the biggest Spotify debut of 2020, reaching #1 on the Global and US Spotify Charts upon release and peaking at #1 on the iTunes charts in 29 countries and #1 on the Apple Global Chart. It also set a record for the most single-day streams from an all-female collaboration in Spotify history. It debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 list and is only the 39th song in history to do so. The video for “Rain On Me” has amassed over 177M views.

The song is nominated Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, and Best Choreography. Gaga was also nominated for Best Quarantine Performance with “Smile,” from the One World: Together At Home event.

Lady Gaga has a total of 9 nominations, and has been nominated for 36 “VMAs” to date. She has a total of 13 VMA wins, and her first dates back to 2009 for Best Art Direction from “Paparazzi.” That song also earned Gaga her first nomination, along with “Poker Face.” Her “Bad Romance” track won a total of 7 awards, including “Video of the Year”

The awards didn’t stop there, and now Gaga has an Academy Award, Golden Globes and Grammys. With over 35M global album sales she is one of the most popular artists on the market, and she has over 42B streams and 321M in song consumption. With over 57M likes on Facebook, over 81M followers on Twitter, and over 43M followers on Instagram, she has one of the strongest platforms on social media.

Back in May 2020, Gaga released her sixth consecutive #1 studio album Chromatica, which features collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John, and Blackpink. The first single from the album, “Stupid Love,” debuted at #1 on iTunes in 58 countries, has 519M streams worldwide since release and marks Lady Gaga’s 16th Billboard Top 10.

