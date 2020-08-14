NBC and dick clark productions announced a new date for the “2020 Billboard Music Awards,” which is now airing on October 14th at 8 p.m. ET live on NBC. This year’s Billboard Music Awards event, originally scheduled to air live on NBC from Las Vegas on April 29th, was postponed due to the ongoing health crisis. The network stated that additional details regarding production of the show will be announced at a later date.

As we reported earlier this year, Kelly Clarkson will return to host the Billoard Awards, marking Clarkson’s third time hosting. The performer hosted the event in 2018 and 2019.

The “2019 Billboard Music Awards” aired on May 1st and easily won the night vs. the Big 4 network competition. The show averaged a 2.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 8M viewers, according to “live plus same day” ratings from Nielsen Media Research.

The “Billboard Music Awards” nominees and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

NBC hasn’t confirmed any performances for the event at this time, so fans will just have to wait and see which of their favorite artists will be taking the stage in October. The “2020 Billboard Music Awards” is produced by dick clark productions.

Clarkson also hosts the one-hour daytime talk show “The Kelly Clarkson” show on NBC. The description reads, “In each episode audiences will experience an hour full of remarkable stories, celebrity guests, spontaneous surprises, humor, heart and, of course, good music! It’s like a weekday brunch party with a fascinating guest list of people who would otherwise never meet.”

From Los Angeles, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” is produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution. Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock are executive producers.

