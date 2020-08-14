Hernán Jiménez will direct a new rom-com for Netflix called “Love Hard,” starring Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O. Yang, and Charles Melton. Danny Mackey and Rebecca Ewing are serving as writers on the project, with McG and Mary Viola serving as producers. Steven Bello will the executive producer on “Love Hard.”

The official description reads, “An LA girl, unlucky in love, falls for an East Coast guy on a dating app and decides to surprise him for Christmas, only to discover that she’s been catfished. But the object of her affection actually lives in the same town, and the guy who duped her offers to set them up IF she pretends to be his own girlfriend for the holidays.”

Netflix didn’t announce a release date for the movie at this time, but a November-December release would tie-in nicely with the Christmas theme. We will most likely see a few teaser trailers once the project moves into production.

Dobrev recently starred in “Run This Town” with Ben Platt, Mena Massoud, and Scott Speedman. The actor is also appearing in D.J. Caruso’s romantic-drama “Redeeming Love” with Abigail Cowen, Tom Lewis, and Famke Janssen. That project also features Logan Marshall-Green, Livi Birch, and Eric Dane. Fans of Dobrev can also keep “Sick Girl” on their radar, which is a comedy from writer and director Jennifer Cram. Dobrev, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Ray McKinnon star in that movie.

Netflix’s current lineup includes the dance-troupe movie “Work It” and “(Un)Well.” The upcoming releases include the final season of “Trinkets” on August 25th, followed by Hiliary Swank’s “Away” on September 4th, and “The Devil all the Time” on September 16th with Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Jason Clark, Riley Keough, Bill Skarsgård, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Mia Wasikowska, and Eliza Scanlen. Subscribers can also look for “Ratched” on September 18th.

